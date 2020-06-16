Covid-19 case counts are on the rise across the state, a trend also seen in Lamar County. With businesses continuing to reopen and other group activities resuming, the trend wasn’t unexpected, but it is a reminder that reopening does not mean the threat of the virus has passed.
With the state reporting 2,326 patients with positive tests who are hospitalized, a new high for the state, according to The Texas Tribune, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to address the state at 1 p.m. today about hospital capacity. Abbott has said there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state,” citing the state’s hospital capacity.
Another Covid-19 related death was reported in Lamar County on Monday, in addition to four more cases. That marks the 12th local death due to the virus, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District, with 10 associated with area nursing homes and two unrelated.
With six additional cases Sunday and four more Monday, Lamar County’s count since testing began in March reached 178, of which 118 have recovered, health district director Gina Prestridge said. The six Sunday cases included five men, ages 21, 23, 34, 69 and 78, and one woman, age 51. The Monday cases were all women, ages 26, 30, 46 and 52.
In Lamar County, more women than men have contracted the virus, which has impacted the 60 to 69 and 30 to 39 age groups the most. Fifteen men and 22 women between the ages of 60 and 69 and 16 men and 17 women ages 30 to 39 have had positive Covid-19 test results. The virus has also been found in 11 men and 13 women ages 50 to 59, eight men and 15 women ages 20 to 29 and seven men and 13 women ages 70 to 79. Only six men and five women age 80 and up and two males and four females ages 10 to 19 have tested positive for the virus, according to health district counts.
Also seeing growth in case counts is Red River County, which on Monday had 93 cases since testing began in March. Of those, 55 have recovered and eight have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Fannin County has remained steady at 64 cases, which was reported Friday, and eight deaths. Delta County also remained steady at two total cases, with one recovery, the health services department records show.
In Oklahoma, Choctaw County’s Covid-19 case count has reached 102, with 90 recoveries and one death.
The U.S. leads the world in number of cases. By Monday afternoon, there had been more than 2.1 million Covid-19 cases in the nation. The second most impacted nation is Brazil with 888,271 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. is reporting 576,334 recoveries, leading Brazil by less than 100,000 recoveries, and 116,127 deaths, leading Brazil by more than 72,000 deaths.
