Squeals of joy echoed off the concrete in the Oak Park parking lot on Friday as local kids ran through a torrent of water pumping out of a Paris Fire Department hose. The event is part of a weekly program, “Water Fun Fridays,” put on by the City of Paris to bring kids together for some outdoor fun and cool them off from the summer heat. Firefighters hook a hose up to a nearby fire hydrant and blast water into the air, creating a giant sprinkler.
Best of all, kids and families get free pizza courtesy of the city. An organizer, Carla Trent, stood in a kiosk, handing out slices of fresh pizza to hungry kids ready for a snack. She said this is the second year the city has hosted the Water Fun Fridays event, and it has continued to be a success.
“We thought this was a great idea for the kids to get involved and meet new friends, especially all this crazy (Covid-19) stuff going on...” Trent said. “It’s just great seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get their pizza and play in all the water. They’re so excited.”
Among the kids dancing around in the showers were twin sisters Aubrey and Abbigale Smallwood, 10. They galloped, smiles on their faces, then took a quick break to catch their breath. The two attend Justiss Elementary School, and Aubrey said it was their first time at the event but they plan on coming back because it was one of the first times they were able to see their peers since school was canceled due to Covid-19.
“(My favorite part is that) we get pizza, we get to see our classmates and we get to be sprayed with water,” Aubrey said.
Several firefighters watched from the sidelines, avoiding the spray from the hose, which comes out at about 100 gallons per minute. One of them, Josh May, said he likes helping out with Water Fun Fridays because it gives him a chance to bring smiles to the faces of local kids — not to mention it’s a break from the workplace.
“I just like watching the kiddos have fun,” May said. “It’s always a joy.”
For organizer Julia Trigg Crawford, who has also helped to put together all of the camps the city is running for the summer, Water Fun Fridays are another way of bringing together the community, especially in such uncertain and trying times. It’s also an event that is accessible to all — there’s no fee to attend and it comes with a free meal, meaning all can participate without worrying about finances.
“It’s thrilling to see kids who might not otherwise get a chance to go to camp in Austin, or camp in Dallas or camp in Waco come and enjoy these kinds of things,” Crawford said. “The bottom line is, kids are having a good time and parents are able to bring their kids to programs that are inexpensive or completely underwritten by the scholarships.”
Water Fun Fridays happen each Friday through the summer except this Friday because of the Fourth of July holiday.
Archery Camp
In addition to Water Fun Fridays, the city has been putting on summer camps as part of its “Summer Fun” program to keep kids entertained all throughout summer break. The camps range from cooking courses, to martial arts classes to arts and crafts programs, all at a low cost to make sure families can access fun programs for their kids. Full scholarships are available too. On Monday, it was the second week of archery camp, which brings young kids together to build coordination, learn archery skills and make friends.
A small group of kids gathered under the shade of trees at Oak Park next to a table of archery supplies and began to take aim at two targets under the guidance of Mark Rothfuss, a member of the local group Archers For Christ. This is Rothfuss’ second year teaching the camp, and he said he enjoys helping out because he wants to share a sport he loves with the younger generations. It’s also a great way to get the kids involved in learning something new.
“The exposure to something new (is important) and it gets them outside and off the couch,” Rothfuss said. “You have to get the kids outdoors.”
Rothfuss started out by giving the kids a review of the parts of the bow and — most importantly — going over safety protocol with the kids: Never run with an arrow, never step past the firing line until everyone is done shooting. Then, it was time for fun. Kyler Waldroup took a shot with confidence straight into one of the targets and patiently moved to the back of the line to wait for his next turn with the bow. He said, initially, he wasn’t sure how it would go, but he’s enjoyed the camp more than he thought he would.
“My friend asked me if I wanted to come, so I came,” Waldrup said. “And I didn’t think it was going to be too fun. I thought we were just going to learn about it, but then it was actually pretty fun.”
In between helping kids with their form and technique, Rothfuss said that starting a passion for archery at a young age helps kids to continue with it through their teenage years and into adulthood. Smiling, he said one of his students from last year has now purchased a bow and hopes that he will continue on with the sport as he grows.
“They’ll improve. That’s what I like to see, they’ll improve, and maybe they’ll get a bow and stay with it and end up at our archery range,” Rothfuss said. That’s the whole goal is to get them involved in something new. And if they can stay with it and the parents support it, they’ll grow with it.”
Anyone who wants to enroll their child in a Summer Fun activity can call Trent at 903-784-9266, visit paristexasprograms.coursestorm.com or stop by the Public Works Administration office at 50 W. Hickory St.
