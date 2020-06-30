The deadline to file taxes has been extended to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A tax consultant from H&R Block recommends filing taxes before the deadline to avoid long waiting periods for tax returns.
Due to the pandemic, the IRS announced its “People’s First Initiative” which allows anyone who files after the original deadline, April 15, will be paid interest on tax returns.
According to the Motley Fool, “if you submit your tax return on July 10, you’ll still be paid interest dating back to April 15. And at a time when so many Americans are desperate for money, that interest may really come in handy, especially if you’re looking at a sizable refund.”
Anyone who submits a tax return by July 15 will be eligible. The amount of interest a tax filer earns will depend on when the return is filed.
“If your refund is issued between April 15 and June 30, you’ll earn 5% interest, compounded daily. If your refund is issued between July 1 and Sept. 30, you’ll earn 3% interest, compounded daily,” the Motley Fool reported.
Filers who are unable to meet the terms of an installment payment agreement may cancel payments with no default.
The IRS’s website states, “under an existing Installment Agreement, payments due between April 1 and July 15, 2020 are delayed. Those currently unable to meet the terms of an installment payment agreement or direct deposit installment agreement may cancel payments during this period with no default. By law, interest will continue to accumulate on any unpaid balances.”
Failure to file taxes before the deadline could result in a hefty fine and no tax return.
According to the IRS website, “if you owe tax and don’t file on time, there’s also a penalty for not filing on time. The failure-to-file penalty is usually five percent of the tax owed for each month, or part of a month that your return is late, up to a maximum of 25%. If your return is over 60 days late, there’s also a minimum penalty for late filing; it’s the lesser of $435 (for tax returns required to be filed in 2020) or 100 percent of the tax owed.”
For information, visit www.irs.gov.
