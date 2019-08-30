While law enforcement officers may join the public in the desire to see charges pressed against those suspected of committing acts of animal cruelty, there is a process to investigations that must be followed. That means the potential for charges varies on a case-by-case basis, officers say.
When animals pass away amid allegations of suspected abuse — such as in the case of Sunshine, a dog who died two weeks ago after suspected starvation, or the February case in which a collie was reportedly found frozen in a puddle — emotions can run high. And when an investigation does not reveal enough evidence to support animal cruelty charges, officers and deputies can find themselves the target of calls for prosecution.
Believing that Texas should have a law to hold law enforcers accountable for not pressing charges in animal abuse investigations, Paris resident Gail Fasciano has created an online petition in hopes of garnering enough support to get the attention of state lawmakers.
“Dogs and cats are companion animals. To kill either without justifiable reason is a felony in Texas,” Fasciano wrote on her Causes.com petition, Make TX Law Enforcement Accountable For Not Pressing Charges. “Too often, law-enforcement officials are not pressing mandatory animal cruelty charges on these offenders, and it’s about time.”
But officers’ and deputies’ hands are tied when those who come forward with allegations cannot provide additional proof of cruelty or if law enforcers cannot see firsthand indications of abuse, said Capt. Terry Bull of the Paris Police Department. Bull, a declared avid dog lover himself, oversees the Paris Animal Shelter.
Paris police receive abuse calls several times a year, he said. There were 26 reports of animal abuse in the city in 2018 and 17 reports so far this year, according to records. Determining whether a report is a legitimate abuse case takes more than just a look at the animal, Bull said.
“Someone could call in because their neighbor’s dog is skinny, and we would send animal control out there to investigate, but it could just be that the dog is old and skinny,” he said. Still, the department takes every complaint seriously, he added.
If officers are told about a potential abuse case or injured animal, they open an investigation and take a report and photos if the situation meets criteria, such as an obvious lack of food, water or shelter, or signs of injury or neglect, Bull said. Like any other case, officers also speak to witnesses. If the situation meets the criteria, animal control will pick up the animal and take it to the shelter, or work with Lamar County Humane Association to rehabilitate it or seek medical treatment.
Abuse calls can result in criminal charges up to a felony. Bull said such incidents are passed onto the criminal investigation unit at the department, then onto the local district attorney’s office, which determines if there are sufficient grounds for prosecution.
“We don’t get too many of those,” Bull said.
Basic considerations that weigh decisions in animal abuse cases include definitions of words like “livestock” or “abuse”; exemptions for certain animal uses, such as veterinary medicine, agriculture or hunting; statutes of limitation; enhancements that change charges, for example in Oregon, where a misdemeanor can become a felony if abuse occurs in the presence of a minor; and sufficiency of evidence, according to Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Animal cruelty includes torturing an animal; failing to provide food, care or shelter; abandoning an animal; transporting or confining an animal in a cruel manner; killing, seriously injuring or poisoning an animal; causing an animal to fight with another or seriously overworking an animal, according to state law.
Animal cruelty in Texas is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Neglect is a misdemeanor until the third offense, when it becomes a felony. This is punishable by reimbursement, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
To report suspected abuse, call the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688, or the animal shelter at 903-784-6860. There also is a PETA hotline available 24/7 at 757-622-7382.
