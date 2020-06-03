BONHAM — Fannin County residents visited the Commissioners’ Court for the first in-person meeting since March to discuss concerns about damaged and closed roads.
Betsy Stircle lives west of the Cooper Creek Bridge, and she said she made more than two dozen phone calls regarding the safety and closure of County Road 4130.
“A week ago, this morning at 8:34 a.m., I learned this bridge was closed by TxDOT the preceding Thursday or Friday, four or five days before asphalt was dumped on both ends of the bridge blocking our passage. I made 28 phone calls, which were unnecessary if my county had an emergency bridge closure protocol,” Stircle said.
Safety must be the top priority, she added, for both the bridge and emergency management contact.
“I had to make the call to ensure that the ambulance and fire departments were notified. A sudden detour would have resulted in a minimum of a 30-minute delay. Why was this not done by my commissioner, who was notified of the bridge closure?” Stircle asked.
She emphasized the need for contact and notice to be given to residents and others living nearby closed bridges. The point was picked up by others later in public forum, creating a general call for action in regard to bridge repair and emergency management contact and coordination.
Although the commissioners acknowledged Stircle’s comments, the topic was not addressed further in the meeting.
In other business, commissioners extended their disaster declaration until June 9. County Judge Randy Moore noted there were 45 total cases since testing began in March, with at least 20 having recovered enough to return to work.
“We’ve had two deaths in the county, and at this time, I do not know of anyone that is hospitalized,” Moore said. “I know there’s a lot of controversy out there right now. And in Fannin County, I will tell you that if you wear a mask out here, you’ll probably be the only one wearing a mask out here. But if you went to Collin County, probably 80% of the people will have masks on. And that’s because in Collin County, there’s a lot more people that have Covid-19; there’s a lot more people that have died from Covid-19.”
Mask wearing is an individual choice, he said.
“I don’t like wearing it. But for you, I will,” Moore said.
In addition to meeting in person Tuesday, the Commissioners' Court continued to offer residents a teleconference option for joining the meeting. That allowed at least 20 people to follow the proceedings where they may have otherwise been unable to do so.
“We had more people responding to our Commissioners’ Court meetings in the past when we did Zoom. We learned something. So, we will probably be doing this every meeting from now on. If you can’t be here, anywhere you are, if you want to dial in and get on Zoom, you can listen to the meeting,” Moore said.
