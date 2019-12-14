After the inaugural year, the Tower City Comedy Festival returns to downtown Paris on Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1. More than 50 comedians and podcasters were selected from over 300 submissions from all over the country and Canada.
The festival acts as a showcase, networking, and conference for professional comics as they perform at different venues and attend panels throughout the weekend. Each night hosts a national touring headliner; Thursday is Shane Torres (Comedy Central, NBC, Last Comic Standing), Friday features Jenny Zigrino (Bad Santa, TBS, Tru TV, IFC, MTV, Etc.) Saturday is the big one, that ’s when we welcome Jimmy Pardo (Conan, Race to Escape, Becker, That 70’s Show, Comedy Central, etc.).
“We polled participants to get input, and the response was overwhelming,” said Darryl Felsberg, event organizer. “Our signature sponsor last year Quality Care ER, came through again even bigger for the 2020 festival, and we couldn’t be more appreciative. ”
Currently shows will take place in two venues throughout the three day process, The Blind Pig on Main Street and Tower City Comedy Club. For the holidays, festival-goers can get a Tower pass for $40 which gives them access to all shows all weekend long. Tickets are available at www.towercitycomedyfestival.com
The public is invited to attend the shows. Some of the shows to expect are TV-friendly showcases, Roast Battles-Texas Vs The Nation (Texas comics face off with out of state comics), Off the Cuff (entirely improved stand up show), the headliner shows, podcasts and more.
Sponsors are Quality Care ER, Peoples Bank, Paris Neighbors, Jeff Starnes, American Towing, Paris CBD, The Blind Pig, Known Name Construction, Pit Side VP, Paris Chevy, Paris Air Conditioning, East Texas Broadcasting, Roadrunner, Davids Meat Market, David House Jewelry, Olive Paris, Stone Title, Dollins Bailbonds, Ballard Insurance, Hampton Inn, Lamar County Visitors and Convention Council and myparistexas.com.
