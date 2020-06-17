BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners have extended their Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of operations through Tuesday.
The decision came Tuesday as commissioners met to discuss Covid-19 procedures, financial reports, and justice agreements.
The commissioners also voted for the purchase of additional Covid-19 PPE equipment, paid for through CARES Act funds. The county received more than $180,000 from the federal grant, only 20% of what it could ultimately receive. Rules associated with the funds forbid spending not directly related to Covid-19 relief.
The commissioners have since gone out of their way to make sure they abide by all CARES Act rules. If later they found out that something did not count as Covid-19 relief, they would owe the amount they paid back to the federal government.
“Our biggest concerns are the elections because they are going to start on the 29th,” said Michelle Case, county purchasing agent. “The elections have been mandated that they have to wear the plastic face shield. So I want permission to get them ordered to get here in time for the elections.”
All Covid-19 safety equipment necessary to host the elections will cost approximately $1,600, Case said.
County Judge Randy Moore said new Covid-19 cases had been found in Fannin County, although a new official count has not been released. The number of deaths remains at eight, six of which occurred at Mullican Care Center. The total number of Fannin County residents who have contracted Covid-19 is 64.
“We’re hearing a lot of talk about people saying that we’re far enough along, and we don’t need to be worrying about this,” Moore said before reading a new statement the county health authority had issued. “If we exclude Mullican, the activity has been moderate to robust, but there have been hundreds of additional tests done due to the governor’s push for testing in nursing homes.
“And we’ve had our first young person reported to have tested positive. And he’s a male athlete at Bonham High School,” Moore added.
With sports beginning to re-emerge, the athlete’s case may provoke discussion on the best ways to maintain social distancing and sanitary practices in athletics. More information should be provided Friday, when the county health authority issues his weekly update.
With an increase in cases across the nation, Moore added, “Maintain a good distance. Don’t be ashamed to wear a mask, if you’re going to be in a group setting where you’re going to be listening or speaking. Our current proclamation is, I think, in a good place. We just need to move it forward.”
The commissioners also approved Treasurer David Woodson’s financial reports, which had documented an increase in receipts and a decrease in interest earned.
Issues regarding an agreement with Justice Benefits Inc. Regarding the Title IV-E Legal Program to recoup some of the indigent attorney costs for CPS resulted in the matter being tabled until the following meeting. The interlocal agreement between Grayson and Fannin County also was tabled for a later meeting following discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.