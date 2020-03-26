A snapshot of North Lamar ISD as a district is now available for public review after trustees approved the state-mandated Annual Performance Report earlier this week.
The report compiles information about the district as a whole as well as about individual campuses. It includes information from academic performance testing, financial accountability, campus performance objectives, student performance at postsecondary institutions and more.
North Lamar is a state-accredited school district with a B state accountability rating on academic testing with an overall scale score of 89 and a superior rating on the state’s financial stability rating system, according to the report.
A student profile shows 51.1% of the district’s students as economically disadvantaged, 44.9% at risk, 13.9% in special education, 9.7% as gifted and talented, 3% with English as a second language and 11.6% considered a mobile population.
By ethnicity, 77.4% of the district’s students are white, 10.5% Hispanic, 7.7% African American. It’s teachers are 94% white, 2.5% African American, 0.9% Hispanic and have an average 14 years experience with an average district tenure of a little more than nine years.
Of the district’s 181 graduates in 2017, 85 were enrolled in a two-year college in 2018 and 18 were enrolled in a four-year university.
The annual report is available at the North Lamar Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St., at all campus locations and online at www.northlamar.net/page/pr.annual_performance_reports
In other business at the Monday night meeting, trustees approved Wilf & Henderson of Texarkana as outside auditors for the coming year at an estimated cost of $24,500 and approved teacher contracts.
During an executive session, the board met with attorney Rick Lambert of Powell, Youngblood & Taylor of Austin.
