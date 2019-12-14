Businesses across Paris offer an alternative to stressing over the perfect gift for picky friends and family: gift certificates, or gift cards, are on the rise.
According to Global Market Research, digital gift voucher numbers are soon estimated to reach $698.2 billion globally. The report also highlights a growth rate expected at 10% annually from 2015 to 2025.
According to the 2015 National Retail Federation Gift Card Spending Survey, the percentage of U.S. people purchasing or receiving a gift card in 2015 had reached 93%. In that same year, gift cards even ranked the first position for the most favorable present during holiday.
So, why are gift cards so popular?
The reason chosen by more than 50% of survey respondents is “enabling recipients to buy their own desired gifts,” as well as “time saving” and “easy to purchase.” With the rise of digital purchases, digital gift certificates are also rising in popularity. As of 2016, it was found that 81% of top internet retailers offered digital gift cards. They are the fastest growing segment within the $127 billion gift card industry — e-gifting hit $14 billion by 2017, comprising nearly 10% of the gift card market.
Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said he’s seen this popularity increasing locally as well in recent years.
“Most all of our shops offer gift certificates of some kind,” he said. “In the trends I’ve seen, they’re a very popular gift.”
The motivation for businesses is to increase convenience and access to shoppers, whether online or in-store, he said.
“They want to let people choose. It’s a very easy way to shop,” he said.
The last place Allen used a gift card was at the Fish Fry, he said, laughing.
Stores that offer gift cards or certificates locally include Smokin’ Hot Studio; Tony’s Tuxes; Bella Vie; Collegiate Shoppe and Bootery; Magel’s Grill and many more.
Allen did have advice for gift card aficionados: Watch the expiration date, as some have limits; and shop local.
“It stays here and supports local people,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a great holiday season.”
