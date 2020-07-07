As 3-year-old Reed Parker collects nutshells and eagerly grabs a trowel, his mother, Courtney Parker, strolls through the nursery at CreekSide Outdoor Spaces.
“These are Purslane,” she said, pointing at a hanging plant with vibrant orange blossoms. “They’re great in summer heat.”
CreekSide sits right off of busy Lamar Avenue, but the tall fruit trees, wooden trestles covered in hanging baskets and the intricate metal sculptures of desert plants make it seem like a world away from the city.
Parker and her husband Nicholas own and manage the nursery, which also does full landscaping and outdoor living spaces, and she knows just what to do to keep a garden healthy and beautiful during a blistering Texas summer. First and foremost: know which plants grow well during the season. Some plants that are drought resistant and can thrive during the hottest months of the year are succulents, which store water well, Shrimp Plants, Rock Roses and Hibiscuses.
Drier weather is also good for landscaping projects. Parker said a lack of rain makes it easier to tackle projects like laying new stone, putting in a fire pit or building new flower beds because they don’t get delayed or disrupted by rain. She added that CreekSide also does full outdoor kitchens, which, if installed during the summer, can be ready for fall cookouts.
Parker said one key thing that homeowners get wrong about their gardens is watering during the heat of the day. It would make sense — water your plants and lawn when the weather’s at it hottest — but Parker said it can actually end up scorching plants. Instead, she recommends watering twice a day: once in the early morning, and once in the evening.
“Some people think that if they just flip their sprinklers on while they’re at work, that’s okay,” she said. “But it doesn’t saturate your plants enough.”
She also recommends a newer form of laying down grass called “hydroseeding.” Instead of traditional sod, hydroseeding uses a hose to spray out seeds and fertilizer and a substance that helps the seeds adhere to the soil to create lush, green lawns — and it’s far cheaper.
“You’ll see grass in about three weeks, and in about four to six weeks, you’ll have a full yard,” Parker said. “It takes a bit longer but it’s about 1/16 the cost of sod.”
CreekSide customers and clients can get more than just plants and advice on their gardens. Parker said they offer free consultations and will draw up plans for potential landscaping projects so clients can get an idea of what their dream garden might look like. Making a homeowner’s vision a reality is one of Parker’s favorite parts of her job. She said it’s satisfying to watch a customer walk away happy and proud of their outdoor space, and she enjoys interacting with them when they come to the nursery for new plants and ideas.
“It’s rewarding because you’re making people happy with what you’re doing,” Parker said. “That sounds kind of cliche, but it’s the truth. I’ve really enjoyed that part of it.”
CreekSide Outdoor Spaces, 4645 Lamar Ave., can be reached at 903-784-0146. For information, their website is creeksideoutdoor.com.
