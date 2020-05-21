HONEY GROVE — Eleven people attended an in-person meeting of the Honey Grove City Council on Monday, where discussions about Covid-19 dominated proceedings.
Among the actions taken, the council approved another month-long extension of the coronavirus disaster declaration act in a 3-1 vote. Councilman Kenneth Massey was the dissenting vote.
The disaster declaration continues to keep safety measures in place for the City of Honey Grove until the next meeting of the board.
The council reviewed the soft reopening process the library is implementing. The library currently allows a maximum of three people inside to check out materials at a time. The services offered by the library, including computer stations, have not yet been reopened.
Council also discussed how to use the $18,000 in funding made available under the CARES Act.
“Fannin County got a chunk of that change, as did these other counties that were smaller. And what they did is they took that as they distributed it across, they looked at counties that didn’t have municipalities. But each municipality has been awarded. These are funds that get paid directly to the cities. 45% of the total $11.24 billion state allocation, approximately $5.6 billion was made available to local governments… $18,000 has been directed to us,” Mayor Claude Caffee said.
“Now this money has all kinds of strings attached to it,” he clarified. “All of it has to be directed to Covid-19. You have to justify how you are spending it. For us, here in Honey Grove, the only direct expenses that we really had have been an employee who was out for 14 days.”
While the government-sponsored money could not be used to buy virus testing equipment, it could go to help organizations providing virus testing or other Covid-19 help.
“We’ve had some other expenses buying gloves, masks, and things like that. I asked if we could use it for testing in Honey Grove, and we cannot. Now, if there is a group that is set up for the county or a larger group, we might be able to spend something supporting them there,” he said.
In other business, the council discussed local option property tax exemptions for senior citizens and disabled people. The exemptions would not extend to veterans or others outside of the given restrictions. Additionally, the grant would provide a minimum of a $5,000 tax exemption.
Sherry Smith, a co-founder and animal control officer for the Braveheart Animal Volunteers Animal Rescue, attended the meeting to approve a contract for animal control and boarding with the shelter.
“I believe we’re the largest multi-species rescue for Fannin County,” Smith said regarding the animal rescue. “I do the horses, pigs, all the farm animals as well as dogs and cats. We have a really good group of volunteers that help out. We helped over eight litters (of puppies) for 2020 alone. So, it’s been over 250 animals helped in 2020 alone,” she said.
The next meeting of the Honey Grove City Council is planned for 6 p.m. June 15.
