It’s almost time for pancakes.
A couple of weeks later this year than normal, the hugely popular Kiwanis Pancake Days is scheduled March 20 and 21 at Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center Street.
“We’ll have the same great pancakes and sausage, just a bit later in the month,” event chairman Gary Pirtle said. “We usually have it the first weekend in March but schools have moved spring break up this year, so we’re working around that.”
Now in its 69th year, the event is expected to draw more than 11,000 people to what often is termed the community’s social event of the year, a time when people gather as much for fellowship as for pancakes and sausage.
“I say every year we are maxed out on attendance, but every year for the past 25 years or more I’ve been proven wrong,” Pirtle said, explaining attendance numbers for Friday and Saturday have been about the same but the numbers of school children increases each year.
“We served over 4,000 students last year in kindergarten through fifth grade,” Pirtle said. “We couldn’t do it without the help of our Key Clubs from Paris, North Lamar and Chisum. Kids come in, have a seat and we take plates to them.”
As in the past, parents, grandparents and interested community members will pay $150 to sponsor a class with students coming from all Lamar County elementary schools, Pirtle said.
Proceeds from pancake sales, upwards of $80,000, are used to support various Kiwanis projects ranging from building ramps for the handicapped, to scholarships for seniors, to providing Dolly Parton Imagination Library books to county preschool children.
“All the funds raised stay right here in Lamar County to support the club’s many projects,” Pirtle said.
Tickets remain at $6 in advance and $7 at the door and are available from any Kiwanis Club member. Children 5 and under eat free. Tickets also are available at Lamar Electric Co-op, 1485 N. Main St., First Federal Community Bank, 3010 NE Loop 286, and Lamar National Bank, 200 S. Collegiate Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.