A planned Baptist Student Ministries cookout at Paris Junior College has been called off after the school took steps to correct a lapse in school policy enforcement that had allowed the nonaffiliated program to host events on campus.
Baptist Student Ministries director Mike Clark was surprised to learn that the organization would no longer be able to host its cookouts planned in the school’s courtyard because it had hosted similar events in the past. But those events should not have been allowed, school officials said, without prior authorization.
“We just had one on Monday, but now they’re telling us we can’t cook burgers at the school anymore,” he said. “We’ll have to do them at our own building (911 23rd St. SE.) from now on, I guess.”
Despite the confusion, Clark said he doesn’t want the situation to sour the relationship between Baptist Student Ministries and Paris Junior College.
“I have great respect for everyone over there at the college, and I don’t want this to burn any bridges between us,” Clark said. “We’ve always had a great relationship with the school, and I don’t want that to change.”
Groups not affiliated with the college have never been allowed to host events on the school’s campus without proper authorization, college President Pam Anglin said. The school will take steps to ensure the confusion that occurred with Baptist Student Ministries doesn’t arise again and that policies are properly enforced moving forward, she said.
“After looking into it, it turns out one of our coordinators hadn’t been following the policy,” Anglin said. “Now that it’s brought to our attention, we’ll address the issue and get it sorted out.”
Groups wanting to host events on campus may rent space and groups may advertise and promote themselves in the school’s courtyard, a designated free speech zone, she said.
“They can’t just host their events here without getting any proper approval because you run into all sorts of issues,” Anglin said.
