After one term on the State Board of Education, Keven Ellis is signing up for more.
The only candidate on the March Republican primary ballot, Ellis said his time in Austin was valuable.
“I was proud to have been appointed to serve and elected as Vice-Chair of the Texas Commission on Public School Finance that laid the groundwork for the historic House Bill 3 that transformed the way Texas schools receive funding,” he said.
Ellis is a chiropractor who owns a practice in Lufkin, and was in September appointed as the chair of the board of education. In November, he will compete with challenger and ex-teacher Brenda Davis of Honey Grove for the District 9 spot on the board, which runs from Grayson County in the west to Bowie County in the east and down to Angelina County.
Ellis learned quite a lot from his first term, he said.
“It was refreshing to watch both Republicans and Democrats and representatives from both urban and rural regions all work together,” he said. “I saw 15 board members from varying backgrounds, with all different perspectives, all making decisions that were focused on increasing student outcomes.”
During his first campaign, he heard from teachers over and over again that curriculum standards were “a mile wide and an inch deep.”
“That means there was too much information for a teacher to reasonably get through in a school year,” Ellis said. “Specifically, it was our social studies curriculum standards that were bloated. When we streamlined the social studies standards, we had to take out some historical figures and
topics and that meant taking out good lessons. It was a challenge to make that determination of what should be cut.”
Another lament he heard from teachers was how students need to be taught cursive.
“It was also amazing during the campaign how many times I heard that we need to have cursive taught in school,” Ellis said. “I was proud to have made the motion to make sure cursive was included in our curriculum standards in second, third, fourth and fifth grade.”
“Four of the 15-member board plan on retiring at the end of this year, he said,” Ellis said. “Therefore, next year I will work to make sure the board is aligned and focused on improving student outcomes. Every decision we make should improve student outcomes.”
When the national report card scores came out, Texas had some highs and lows, such as African-American fourth-grade math students performing No. 1 in the nation, but eighth-grade reading students declined significantly, Ellis said, and some changes need to be made to the curriculum to address the lows.
“The state is implementing Reading Academies that will make sure every K through third grade teacher will be fully and properly trained on the science of teaching reading,” he said. “It will be a challenge to have all of these teachers receive this additional training, but I believe the results will be worth the challenge.”
