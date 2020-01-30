Ever wondered what a supercell is? How about a squall line? Thanks to the National Weather Service’s free SKYWARN training presented across the region, anyone can learn how to report extreme weather safely and accurately, meteorologist Lamont Bain said.
NWS presented a SkyWarn training Tuesday evening at Paris High School, offering participants the chance to learn how to become a storm spotter.
“Our SKYWARN storm spotter season really kicks off in early January, and it runs through March,” Bain said. “So we’re out here talking about different visual clues that you can look for that might suggest or incur severe weather.”
The class discussed cloud formations, precipitation patterns, wind speeds — “But most importantly, we’re talking about how to do all these things safely. Safety is our number one concern in SKYWARN sightings,” Bain said.
The NWS office in Fort Worth visits every county in north and central Texas to help people prepare for severe weather season, Bain said. The office will be hosting workshops in Delta, Fannin and Hunt counties in the upcoming weeks.
“We certainly appreciate the City of Paris Emergency Management, as well as Lamar County emergency management for allowing us to use their facilities, and Paris High School is a great facility, to just come out and educate people on how to be prepared for severe, hazardous weather — when it strikes,” he said.
The training not only prepares residents, but also assists the NWS in verifying what is being indicated on satellite or radar, Bain said.
“Us teaching you what to look for certainly benefits your first responders, your fire department, your local emergency management; but it also helps us validate and verify what we believe should be happening,” he said.
The class goes over how to submit information to the NWS; how to classify weather types and behaviors, and what to include in reports: time, location, magnitude and damage. It also offers materials for measuring hail and a certificate for completing the course.
“By coming to this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” Tom Bradshaw, meteorologist-in-charge of the NWS Fort Worth office, wrote in the announcement press release. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free sessions to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”
Those interested in joining a class in the future can visit https://www.weather.gov/SKYWARN for information.
