Several candidates have filed to represent districts on Paris City Council in the upcoming election, City Clerk Janice Ellis announced this week.
There are four seats up for election this year: Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6. Renae Stone, Derrick Hughes and Clayton Pilgrim are up for re-election; Bill Trenado resigned earlier this week due to health issues, opening up another spot.
Pilgrim was the first candidate to sign up, Ellis said. He will be completing his first term in May and holds the District 6 seat.
“I’m extremely excited,” Pilgrim said in a phone interview. “There have been some really good projects we’ve completed in the past year. The City of Paris is moving in the right direction.”
Pilgrim said he will continue to assist the council in maintaining a pro-business stance, working to lower taxes and beautify downtown.
Benny Plata has signed up to run in District 3. While not a current council member, Plata has served several times in the past, Ellis said.
“I’m interested in helping where I can,” Plata said. “I don’t have a big agenda. I always like to help the community when I can.”
Following the resignation of council member Billy Trenado, Plata said he wants to continue the work Trenado began. Trenado resigned following several months of health difficulties.
“I wanted to get back and wrap up what he started,” Plata said. Initiatives will include bringing in more businesses and improving quality of life for minorities, Plata said.
Manuel “Ed” Darnell signed up to run in District 2. Darnell did not respond for comment by deadline.
The first day to file an election ballot application was Wednesday, and the last day is Feb. 14, Ellis said. The election will be held Saturday, May 2.
Across Northeast Texas, other cities are gearing up for spring elections. On the upcoming spring ballot for in Detroit, besides councilmembers Lori Melton, Terri Shelby and Brandon Brown up for re-election, the city is also putting up a referendum to raise the sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.25%, to be on par with other area cities. Bogata City Council held its election for the entire council and mayor last year, so no election will take place this year.
On the Clarksville City Council, James Ellis, Patrice Smith, Charlie Metlon, Heath Humphrey and Mayor Ann Rushing are up for re-election. In Deport, two councilmembers and one mayor are up for re-election. Marilyn Glover and Robert Bailey’s spots and Mayor John Mark Francis are on the ballot.
Donna Thomason, Willie “Bear” Wilkins and Mayor Pro Tem David Phillips are up for re-election on the Cooper City Council. In Roxton, they have three council positions up for re-election, all for two years: Cody Jones, Tim Walsworth and Shirley Cooper. The Honey Grove City Council ballot will feature Claude Caffee and Terry Paul Cunningham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.