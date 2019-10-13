A Paris man, Gary Sewell, was charged with possession of child pornography Monday while being held in Lamar County Jail. On Sept. 24, Sixth District Court Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced convicted child sex abuser Kyle Butler to 60 years for multiple charges of sexual assault of a child.
As more and more sexual predators are brought to justice, Lamar County Sheriff’s Lt. James Shanahan urges residents to stay informed about sex offenders who might be nearby and to understand the local system meant to safeguard the community.
“It’s a community safety thing,” he said. “A lot of these guys do understand that these rules are put in place for the safety of the community. They may not agree with it, but they understand that’s why it’s in place.”
Shanahan supervises county sex offender registration and compliance and investigates family violence cases and misdemeanor thefts. While not all sex offenders are child sex offenders, he estimates 85% or more of his Lamar County offenders are. The majority of Shanahan’s offenders are also male. By his estimate, only three or four of his 93 registered offenders are female. While he doesn’t know why that number is so low, it could be because many female offenses go unreported, he said.
Shanahan works specifically with offenders recently released from prison and those on parole, registering them in the county and monitoring their activity. Offenders have seven days to contact him once they are released and they must follow strict guidelines for what they are allowed to do and where they can go, Shanahan said. They are required to notify him of where they live and work, what they drive and any social media or online accounts they may have. Depending on the severity of their charge, some are required to register every 30 days, some every 90 days, some every year. If they fail to inform Shanahan or their information changes without his knowledge, the consequences are serious.
“If they violate any of those, it is an offense,” he said. “It’s an automatic felony. Just one violation is enough for probable cause to make an arrest. The whole compliance thing came out to help make sure these guys don’t re-offend, kinda keeping our thumb on them.”
If offenders are released on parole, the guidelines are even stricter. A now-defunct requirement used to mandate specific routes for offenders on parole — they couldn’t drive by public places such as schools, parks and day cares on their way to register with Shanahan.
“I had one offender at one time who lived in Blossom, and it took them probably 35 to 40 minutes to get to Paris because of the route they had to take,” Shanahan said.
Law enforcement monitor offenders’ activity, but the community is also involved in that process, Shanahan said. He sometimes receives calls from residents or even friends who ask if known offenders are permitted to be in certain locations or participate in certain activities, he said.
For parents wanting to stay informed and keep their children safe, Shanahan recommends using the Department of Public Safety website, records.txdps.state.tx.us/SexOffenderRegistry/Search, which allows users to type in their zip code and see a list of local registered offenders and their addresses. As Halloween approaches and children get ready to trick or treat, Shanahan recommends using this tool within city limits and throughout the county.
“We’ve got Halloween coming up. If I was just an average civilian, not law enforcement, I’d want to know where sex offenders are at in the neighborhood, especially out in the county — so that when my kids are out and about, they’re not going and knocking on the door of an offender,” he said.
