TEXARKANA — Jeremy Dean Gilbert, 43, of Denison, convicted of stealing jewelry from two Paris jewelry stores in December 2018 and January 2019 has lost his appeal before the Sixth District Court of Appeals.
A Lamar County jury found him guilty at an April 9 trial on two counts of theft, one for less than $2,500 and the other between $2,500 and $30,000, according to court records. He received a 20-year prison sentence.
Gilbert claimed ineffective counsel at trial, however, appellate judges determined Gilbert failed to satisfy a two-pronged test, according to a court opinion issued last week. The first prong requires a showing that counsel’s performance fell below an objective standard of reasonableness.
“Criticizing counsel’s representation and offering an alternate, undeveloped strategy after reviewing the trial record, it does not show that counsel’s representation fell below an objective standard of reasonableness,” the opinion states.
The second, sometimes referred to as “the prejudice prong,” requires a showing that but for counsel’s unprofessional error, there is a reasonable probability that the results of the proceeding would be different.
“To establish prejudice, an applicant must show counsel’s errors were so serious as to deprive the defendant of a fair trial,” the appellate court’s opinion states.
Furthermore, the opinion states Gilbert did not file a motion for a new trial; not did he take steps to document counsel’s choices for his actions at trial.
“Thus, he has failed to show ineffective assistance of counsel,” the opinion states. “We therefore overrule Gilbert’s sole point of error … we affirm the trial court’s judgment.”
