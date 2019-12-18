For 12 years, she’s been the face behind Paris ISD’s camera and the name atop district press releases. On Friday, however, Jeanne Kraft will be leaving the school district, and the search for a new public information officer
will begin.
Kraft has served in the role since 2007. At that time, she said, Paris ISD had many needs and was on shaky financial ground. Over the years as she captured and shared a growing number of student achievements, she also watched Paris ISD transform under the guidance of trustees and staff who worked to make it financially strong. As a result, Paris ISD is a growing school district, a fact to which the latest enrollment numbers attest — 140 more students are attending this month compared to the same time last year. Total district enrollment is nearing 4,000 students, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon reported to trustees Monday.
Kraft said her responsibilities grew over time, especially as new platforms for communicating with the public emerged. Facebook has virtually become a part-time job, she said. A handful of people wished her well Monday during and after the board of trustees meeting.
Also during Monday’s meeting, trustees learned that new flashing lights in front of Aikin Elementary and T.G. Givens Elementary schools are making a difference. The flashing lights, which alert drivers to a slower speed limit in school zones during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times, have had the intended effect of slowing drivers down, especially at Aikin, safety and security director Brad Ruthart said.
Ruthart also said exterior lighting projects to increase campus safety are nearly 100% complete throughout the district. And a safety and security committee has been formed, and has already met, to explore safety grants for future projects.
Trustees on Monday also:
Approved moving the May 18 meeting date to May 11 to meet the election canvassing deadline of May 13;
Heard the first reading for Policy Update 114, which rewords local policies like public participation at meetings, student records and information access to meet new requirements passed in the last session of the state legislature;
Approved a budget amendment that will provide funding for Paris Junior High School’s parking attendant, a similar position to one already staffed at the high school.
Approved the strike off of a piece of property at 3044 Bonham St. so it can be sold from the courthouse steps.
