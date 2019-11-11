Decisions about the establishment of a Tax Increment Financing Zone in the city and whether to allow shipping containers on residential property face Paris City Council at a Monday meeting.
Public hearings on both issues are to continue when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. Both issues were tabled after lengthy discussion at an Oct. 28 meeting.
As proposed, the Tax Increment Financing Zone would allow 50% of property tax revenue collected from the increased value of roughly 2,000 acres in the zone to be used for downtown revitalization while the other 50% would go into the city’s general fund.
Only revenue from city taxes would be affected, leaving tax revenues for Lamar County, Paris ISD and Paris Junior College untouched, according to a presentation by tax increment specialist Larry Cline of the Dallas metroplex.
Approved last month by Planning and Zoning after several lengthy discussions, the shipping container issue brought further discussion from council at the Oct. 28 meeting. Councilors instructed City Engineer Carla Easton to make changes in the proposed ordinance to prevent the permanent use of shipping containers on private property. As proposed, however, the ordinance would allow the containers to be used on commercial and industrial property with restrictions.
The council also will be asked to approve notification requirements of the city’s intention to issue roughly $1.5 million certificates of obligation to fund improvements at Love Civic Center. Debt will be serviced by the 2% increase in the city’s hotel tax approved by voters in May.
