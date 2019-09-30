By the time the ferris wheel and merry-go-round shut down Saturday night, the 108th season of the Red River Valley Fair saw roughly 21,400 visitors pass through the gates during its four-day run.
As is usually the case, Saturday night saw the largest attendance at 9,000 while Thursday night drew 5,300 people when hometown country and gospel singer Wade White and nationally known artist Gene Watson entertained from the main stage. Attendance numbers on Friday totaled 5,200 with Wednesday night drawing 2,400 people.
Pretty weather and a fair packed with more exhibits, food and entertainment than ever is what fair director Rita Jane Haynes credited as the reason for a good attendance, the third largest in recent years behind 2010 and 2015 when cool spells brought in a little more than 22,000 in attendance.
“We’ve had another good year,” Haynes said. “I just want to thank all the board members and volunteers for their hard work, law enforcement for keeping us all safe and the good Lord for the pretty weather.”
