DETROIT — For years, Trey Denny has been a model of excellence in the Detroit FFA program. Now, he’s a model of excellence for FFA students across the country after he was recently awarded a prestigious national recognition.
Denny won the national Agricultural Proficiency Award in the beef production and entrepreneurship category. The competition process was long. He placed first at the district level, competing against students from 21 schools. Then he moved on to the regional level, where he was matched up against students from 96 schools, and again he came out on top. He moved on to the state level, where he competed against fellow FFA members from more than 1,000 schools, and he again placed first.
Then Denny, along with the winner from the other 49 states, moved onto the national level. From those 50 FFA members, a panel of judges whittled the contestants down to four.
And after months of hard work, Denny was selected as the top FFA student in the nation for his discipline.
Throughout the competition process, Denny had to show five years worth of records of his time with FFA, including all financial expenses and income on all his beef cattle and market show steers, as well as every logged hour he’s spent in FFA leadership, contests, various activities, community service and more, said Tracy Denny, his mother and FFA coach.
“He was so, so excited when he found out (he’d won),” she said. “Trey’s gotten closer each year, and then he was finally able to accomplish this. Going into the final round, he knew that just being one of the four finalists was a huge honor, but for him to win was just incredible.
“It’s been five years of coming close but not quite getting there. He’s won three state titles, but this is something else.”
Because of Denny’s accomplishment, he was recently a guest speaker at the Working Ranch Cowboys Association national convention in Amarillo, where he spoke about the ins and outs of beef cattle and production.
“That in and of itself was a pretty big deal,” Tracy Denny said.
Denny has one year of eligibility left in FFA, and he has one accomplishment he still wants to achieve.
“You can be in FFA until you’re 21, so Trey only has one year left, but he still wants to get the American FFA Degree,” Tracy Denny said. “It’s sort of an achievement signifying all that you’ve done over the years in FFA. He’s already fulfilled all the requirements for it and just needs to receive it.”
Denny is currently an agriculture student at Paris Junior College, and he will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station in the Fall of 2020 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a minor in agriculture economics.
“I can’t put into words how proud I am of Trey, both as his mother and FFA coach,” Tracy Denny said. “Being there as he received the national proficiency award was something I’ll never forget, and I know he won’t either.”
