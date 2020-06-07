The removal of a director or directors from the Paris Economic Development Corp. is an agenda item when Paris City Council meets Monday.
Councilors will return to an in-person meeting format for the first time since late March at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, meetings have been by video conference.
The council is expected to approve the re-sale of Westgate Apartments for $75,000, approve documents to apply for coronavirus federal and state relief funds, approve a procurement process for Love Civic Center restoration and receive a yearly cost of service report for water and wastewater services.
A review of the 2017 street bond projects including the status of prioritized roads, general road maintenance and possible adjustments to the prioritized street list is an agenda item.
Councilors also are expected to approve procedures for the appointment of board and commission members scheduled June and remove the requirement that the mayor nominate members for the Municipal Band Commission.
