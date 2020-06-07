Daniel Garza is welcoming Paris residents who are ready to get their ink on with open arms.
After weeks of being closed due to Covid-19 and deemed “nonessential” by the Texas state government, Garza is finally back to doing what he loves. He reopened his studio, Lion’s Den Tattoo, to the public on May 20, two days after an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott allowing tattoo studios to resume operation. Garza immediately felt a sense of relief. He could start providing for his family again.
Unlike others who lost their jobs, Garza is self-employed, and he couldn’t access unemployment benefits. The past two months have been difficult to say the least. But now that he’s back, he almost can’t keep up with demand.
“I’m probably busier than I’ve ever been. I kind of expected people (would have to) use their money to pay the bills and use their extra money and probably couldn’t get tattoos at the moment, but it’s crazy. I have more work than I can handle,” he said.
Kara May, the owner of Body of Art in Texarkana, said she’s in the same boat. She’s seen an outpouring of support from her community and couldn’t be happier to be back.
“(Business is) better than when we opened the first time because people are just so supportive now,” May said. “They are just like, ‘We’re so glad you guys are open, we’re going to do whatever we can for you guys, we want appointments, we don’t care how long we have to wait.’ And everybody is just extremely understanding. It’s kind of a breath of fresh air.”
Garza and May were both a part of organizing a protest in Austin in mid-May to petition Abbott to allow tattoo shops to reopen. Part of their argument was that tattoo studios, unlike many other businesses, are already well versed in thorough cleaning protocols and trained in how to properly disinfect and dispose of equipment.
“I think that anybody that’s ever been into a tattoo shop, in even the last decade, understands that it is not a shop like it was in the ’80s,” May said. “Everything is just so much cleaner, I mean, it’s just so different.”
Despite already operating in sanitary conditions, May said her studio has been making appointments with clients so they can limit the number of people in the shop at any given time. Garza is also taking precautions but said that since he’s a private artist, he’s been working one-on-one with clients just like he normally would.
In an interview with The Paris News before tattoo shops were able to reopen, Garza said “the battle is just starting” for tattoo artists and he reinforced that, expressing that he hopes tattoo artists in Texas can band together in the future to ensure their rights are better protected.
“Now that we’re back open our focus as tattooers in Texas — there’s a large group of us that are trying to hopefully push for new regulations for tattoo artists, and inform our governor and his staff (about) what we do and and our safety precautions, our certifications, so that in the future we won’t be excluded,” Garza said.
He imagines a future with a union, or a “Texas Tattoo and Piercers Association,” so people in his profession have more of a voice.
Garza also expressed concern about tattooers in other states, like Louisiana, where tattoo shops are still closed indefinitely. He said Texan artists have been reaching out to tattooers in other states to offer them temporary positions at their studios as a means of looking out for each other.
“A lot of Texas tattoo artists (and) shop owners are reaching out to Louisiana artists and telling them ‘Hey, if you come here, we have a spot available,’” Garza said. “Because if that were the case in Texas, if they would have said, ‘There’s no more tattooing in Texas indefinitely,’ I would have just had to close my shop and find a new career… So that’s a scary thing that they can just say this industry no longer exists in our state, and we’re shutting it down.”
For now, Garza and May are just happy to get their businesses up and running again. May said she and her artists couldn’t be more thankful for their customer base and community.
“We’re 100% happy with what’s going on right now and and the support from our town, from the city officials and everything is overwhelming,” May said. “I’m super blessed that that’s happening.”
