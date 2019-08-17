Trinity Christian Academy has released its honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 school year:
A Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Krish Bacharanianda, James NeKsrsta, and Laney Welch.
First-grade: Amara Chira, Hagan Gose and Dylan Wicks.
Second-grade: Bryson Bush, Archia Khadka and Drew Pruett.
Third-grade: Logan Boyd, Carmen Nesbit and Luke Nutt.
Fourth-grade: Rimini Covington, Tristan Dyck, Samuel Jefferson, Arjan Khadka, Morgan Puckett, Cutter Weets, Keyton Wicks and Dakota Wiltse.
Fifth-grade: Bre’Nae Bass, Alivia Crawford, Ruby LeNoir, Faith Nutt, Carson Rempel, Landry Spencer and Mackenna Wiltse.
Sixth-grade: Kylie Barber, Anabelle Poore and Avery Spencer.
Seventh-grade: Kate Brannan.
Eighth-grade: Veronika Baird, Tiffany Loewen, Jehma Nesbit, Cannon Poore, Madison Puckett and Rachel Renfroe.
10th-grade: Lainey Jones.
11th-grade: Rebecca Chira.
12th-grade: Kimberly Rempel and Annabelle Smallwood.
A/B Honor Roll.
Kindergarten: Reese Spencer.
First-grade: Addison Hadley, Cora Lindgren and Kala West.
Second-grade: Ryan Bradshaw, Jacob Dacus, Kaydon Dyck, Austin Hall and Timothy Loewen.
Third-grade: Wesley Hadley, Nathaniel Dacus, Myka Hollenshead, Aubrey Thiessen and Marcos Vella-Chavez.
Fourth-grade: Abigail Merritt and Cody Vines.
Fifth-grade: Landon Hahn, Macy Moffitt and Carson Nesbit.
Sixth-grade: Dakota Berquist, Landon Dyck, Selah Jenkins, Bethany Loewen and Josh McDowra.
Seventh-grade: William Bratcher, Ward Hadley, Libby Jones, Nicole West and Shea Wren.
Eighth-grade: Cord Crawford, Jonathan Griffith, Chloie Jackson, Paith Roberts and Logan Thiessen.
Ninth-grade: Maddox Covington and Lenexa Zacharias.
10th-grade: Kendal Boles, Elena Covington, Hope Huddleston and Lukas Nesbit.
11th-grade: Caroline Smallwood.
12th-grade: Drew Edwards and Emily Pease.
