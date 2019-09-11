The school day might have ended Tuesday, but North Lamar High School was filled with teachers, faculty and parents for an evening of mingling and learning more about the district and each other.
The event was the high school showcase, which allowed families to learn about academic programs, student clubs and organizations, and for upperclassmen to get information on the college application process from school counsellors.
“This is something we did before, but haven’t done for a couple years,” Principal Clay Scarborough said. “It’s a great way for us to open our doors to the community and let them see what’s going on here.”
Some new academic programs were recently added, Scarborough said, including a small engine course in the career and technical education program, which had previously been offered but was brought back this year after being dropped.
During a presentation to parents and families, Scarborough detailed some of the improvements to campus security and safety that have been implemented in recent years, including adding a checkpoint at the school entrance, electronic locks on several doors, having armed staff on campus and more.
“(North Lamar Police Chief Mike Boaz) will tell you security is better than it’s been in a long time,” the principal told families.
The high school has seen signs of academic improvement as well in recent years, Scarborough said
“In 15 academic categories, we went up in 14 of them last year,” the principal said. “North Lamar’s got it. This is the third place I’ve worked in my career, and this is the best place I’ve worked.”
Teachers were also on hand to meet with parents, and science teacher Hollye Parks said she enjoyed the opportunity to meet her students’ families.
“A lot of times, when the kids are older, we don’t meet the parents as much as when they’re younger,” she said. “This way, the parents know what’s going on inside their kids’ classrooms, and we can put a face to them and know more about what’s going on in our students’ lives.”
