BONHAM — A public hearing regarding a zoning change request for Lake Trail Estates scheduled at 8:45 a.m. Thursday has been canceled as has a Commissioners' Court meeting, according to a notice from the office of Fannin County Judge Randy Moore. No reason was given for the cancellation.
Lake Trail Estates is a proposed manufactured home subdivision within the 5,000-foot radius of the new Bois d' Arc Lake.
