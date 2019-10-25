Athletes come in different shapes and sizes. They compete locally and globally, and that is the case for local gymnasts Jessica Francis and Rylee Chapman of Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute Inc.
The teen gymnasts helped the Paris 3TI gym collect more awards and gain more international fame while picking up invaluable experience for their futures in gymnastics.
“Bill (Gandy) and I are super proud of all of our kids that compete, but when they get to this level, there’s a lot of intensity involved with it,” 3TI co-owner and gymnastics coach Lisa Gandy said. “To see our athletes and the way they carry themselves helps them grow as a person, and as a gymnast as they mature in their sport. We could not be prouder of how they compete and what elite athletes they are. Getting to the level they’re at doesn’t start when you get to Portugal, it starts in the gym.”
Jessica and Rylee recently took a big step as they competed in the 2019 Loule Cup in Portugal, where Jessica finished 10th on trampoline while Rylee earned third in the individual double-mini trampoline event and second in the team double-mini trampoline event with a senior elite athlete.
“It was a very rewarding feeling,” Jessica said of the success in Portugal. “When I got back, I realized that other people do not have these opportunities to see the places we’ve been or to compete on this level.”
Collecting the awards was especially sweet for Rylee, who was coming off an injury that set her back a year.
“I had a significant back injury in 2017 that put me back an entire year — it just wasn’t a good experience,” Rylee said. “I had to relearn all of my passes and routines for two of my events, and I had to regain all of the strength in my muscles. People say that whenever you fall down, you have to get up — I got up. I kept training and did more routines than anyone due to my endurance. It has been really hard to face the fact that I was back a year and had to watch everyone else keep training and get better. I didn’t let that hold me back. I got back on the trampoline and gave it 200 percent.”
Competing across the globe is no easy task, but the journey was not taken solo by either gymnast. Rylee knows her support system along with the honor of competing for the U.S.A. has been an integral aspect of her success.
“I thank my parents, coaches and whole community in helping me get to this position where I can represent our country,” Rylee said. “I know it’s not me alone — it’s my coaches and parents that give me the corrections I need and tell me to keep going, even if I don’t want to do it. I have to push through to get better and better and be able to represent the U.S. well. I feel so proud to be able to do it. It’s so much fun.”
The competition itself can be quite nerve-racking, but Jessica has learned over the years competing in gymnastics how to counteract the pressure and be fueled by confidence instead.
“Over this last year, I’ve found a new sense of confidence and belief in myself because I had a much better year competing,” Jessica said. “I found that staying calm, taking deep breaths and saying a quick prayer before I competed helped a lot. The training beforehand, staying consistent and believing in myself through the hard days was the best way to help me succeed.”
Paris 3TI gymnastics offers training to aspiring gymnasts, and Gandy believes people are starting to really hone in on that as they see such accomplishments in the media.
“We have quality coaches who believe in positive training, and that’s very important to us. We have seen a huge bump just in our enrollments from a recent competition in Spain, which is good for us,” Gandy said. “We have a lot of younger kids here that look up to our elite competitors. They’re constantly watching our competing athletes, really look up to them and respect them. They want to be like the athletes we have competing, which is good in helping them set goals for themselves.”
The gym is located at 4820 Lamar Ave. For information on enrollment fees or other inquiries, call 903-739-9140 or email 3tikids@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.