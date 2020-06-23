RENO — After taking control of Union Grove Cemetery in recent years, the City of Reno began the arduous process of organizing the plots of land in the cemetery, and figuring out where people are buried and how many people have purchased graves before passing away. To do that, they’re turning to the community for help.
City secretary Tricia Smith said Reno is looking to hear from people who have previously reserved a gravesite for when they or a loved one passes away in an attempt to improve the organization at the cemetery.
“We want to know where these lots are because we’re hoping to have it divided into rows and lot numbers, kind of like a parking lot,” she said. “We’re trying to reach out to everyone who has purchased a plot and hasn’t passed away so we can get them marked accordingly.”
Smith said documentation of a purchase, such as a receipt, is not necessary though it’s requested if a person has it.
“Let’s say a person purchased 10 lots back in 1982,” Smith said. “Well, we need to know who those 10 lots are going to be allocated to. It’s better record keeping, organization and accountability.”
Smith said the city would also begin using new computer software that will help them keep records organized as well. The new computer program will allow them to track and map out who has plots and where those plots are in the cemetery.
If you have purchased a gravesite at Union Grove Cemetery, you can reach out to the city by calling City Hall at 903-785-0722 and asking for Smith.
There’s no deadline people need to reach out by, but Smith asked people to respond as soon as possible.
