Students were behind the cafeteria line slinging nachos and baked potatoes while the Stoney Musgrove Music belted out hits at Saturday night’s Chisum CHIPS fundraiser.
“It’s good food, good people and for a good cause,” auctioneer Rick Zant said.
The Chisum High Incentive Programs provides scholarships for senior Chisum ISD students. Saturday night, the organization hosted its annual appreciation banquet with music, food and silent and live auctions. This year the event raised approximately $24,000, according to organizer April North.
“They made it close to their $25,000 goal,” she said, adding that last year’s total came to around $18,000. “It was a very good turnout.”
Sixty of the 80 senior students were in attendance, North said, helping serve and set up the event. Everyone enjoyed the band, she said.
“The band was wonderful,” North said. “Everyone enjoyed the upbeat music. One of the band members, Kevin Preston, is a Chisum alumni, so a shoutout to him.”
He was happy to be the auctioneer for the organization’s big night, Zant said.
“I’ve tried to get them a real auctioneer, but they won’t do it,” he said. “It’s a night of fun, and it’s for the kids.”
While waiting for her food, Shelby Dollins said she enjoyed the band.
“It’s our first year to come,” she said.
The ticket drawing for a two-night stay at Lost Creek Properties in Hochatown went to First Federal Community Bank, North said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.