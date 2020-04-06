The City of Paris is looking for a few good men and women to serve on its boards and commissions.
“If you are a resident of Paris and would like to make a difference in the city by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving on one of the city’s boards and commission,” Paris City Clerk Janice Ellis said.
The city is accepting applications for positions on the Airport Advisory Board, Band Commission, Board of Adjustment, Building and Standards Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Advisory Board, Paris Economic Development Corporation, Planning & Zoning Commission, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board and the Traffic Commission.
Board appointments will be made at a June 22 City Council meeting.
For information or to obtain an application, contact Ellis at 903-784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov. You can also visit the city’s website at www.paristexas.gov and download the application.
