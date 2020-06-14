Illuminated by the dying twilight, the Paris High School Class of 2020 bid a fond farewell to their alma mater and took their first few steps into the future of an uncertain world.
The limited number of family members permitted by Texas Education Agency policy for a graduation during the Covid-19 pandemic shouted, whistled and clapped as more than 190 graduates were presented their high school diplomas Friday
evening on the field at Wildcats Stadium. Few members of the more than 200-strong Class of 2020 were absent. Of those who were, some had already shipped out to start their military careers.
“It’s a tough time to graduate and enter your next phase of life, and it’s easy to become discouraged. But take heart, this is just part of the natural ebb and flow of life,” said U.S. Army Col. Marshall K. Dougherty Jr., a 1982 Paris High graduate, during his commencement address. “While you as an individual can’t control the macro environment, you can control your attitude and your actions.”
Valedictorian Evan De La Garza led by example Friday, sprinkling humor throughout his address as he talked about “one of the craziest years.” He touched on how his fellow graduates had persevered through the global health pandemic that closed their school to earn their diplomas, and on the sense of loss many felt as sports seasons and school events, like prom, were canceled.
“Who knew that March 6 would be the last day we would walk the halls of P. High as students. We cannot let this detract from all the hard work that we have put in throughout the years. Our class has seen success across the board both academically and in sports,” he said, mentioning the band going to state for a second time and the awards won in UIL, Skills USA and FPS competition.
The longtime quarantine at home led De La Garza to learn how to paint, and it led to long nights of playing video games online with friends. High school is over, he said, but the graduates’ time in the real world has just begun. He left his classmates with some advice from his father: “Always cook sausage because it’s easy.”
Salutatorian Sydney Washington remarked on the new beginning high school graduation provides, saying the graduates now have a clean slate with which to face the uncertainty of the future. She asked her classmates to stop counting losses, to reflect on what’s been gained and to understand that “one of the greatest losses is the inability to accept loss itself.”
“With all potential the Class of 2020 possesses, I know that we will be the ones that move us into a future we’ll all want to be part of and that our class has yet to even scratch the surface of our true potential,” she said.
Dougherty asked the graduates to use their competitive advantage — seeing the world through young eyes — to help change the status quo.
“But don’t just throw rocks at it. Come up with a better solution,” he said.
He tasked the graduates with choosing who they are with established values like integrity, responsibility, fairness, generosity and a hard work ethic; with charting their own life by setting goals and achieving them; and to expand their learning and influence through new relationships.
