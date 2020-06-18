Allan Hubbard is well known throughout Lamar County as the executive director of the Downtown Food Pantry, which helps feed thousands of people a year. Now, the public will be able to see him serving the community in another capacity as he was recently named the new official pastor at Providence Baptist Church.
Though Hubbard said he’ll officially begin his tenure as the church’s pastor on July 5, he’s been serving as an interim pastor since early March. He began leading the church after the previous pastor decided to step away for health and safety reasons during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is far from Hubbard’s first experience as a minister. An ordained pastor, he has spent 23 years serving various churches. Most recently, he spent seven years in Elkin as a pastor.
“For me, it’s always been about praising God, thanking Him and just basically sharing the good word,” he said. “That’s why I do it; the size of the church doesn’t matter to me.”
One of Hubbard’s key approaches to preaching is being available for his congregation.
“I want the people at Providence Baptist to know that I’ll be available, that I’ll always be willing to listen to them,” he said. “I definitely plan on making sure all of them have my number.”
Before Hubbard took over the responsibilities of serving as Providence Baptist Church’s pastor, Randall Scott was fulfilling the role. Hubbard’s relationship with Scott extends beyond that, however, as Scott was one of Hubbard’s first pastors when he was a child.
Hubbard said Scott had a profound impact on him, and much of his approach to theological work is based on the example Scott set for him.
“Randall is passionate about the gospel and passionate about making sure people know that Jesus loves them,” Hubbard said. “He’s always available, and I’ll strive to be that way too.”
Hubbard stressed that being the head of Providence Baptist does not mean he’s leaving the Downtown Food Pantry.
“I did this at the encouragement of the food pantry’s board, as a matter of fact,” he said. “It’s a testament to the high level of the board, volunteers and everyone else at the food pantry that I’m able to do this.
“I’m really excited about this. It’s nice to know I can still be useful to God and He was able to find a use for me at this church.”
