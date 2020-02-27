Steve Weddle has filled several roles in the Prairiland athletics department over the years, including head basketball coach. Now, he’ll serve as the district’s athletic director, succeeding former athletic director Greg Mouser, who resigned from the role in January.
Weddle began working for Prairiland’s athletic department in 2007 after roughly a decade of coaching at Rivercrest. For several years, he served as the girl’s basketball coach and as an assistant coach for the football and track and field teams.
In 2014, Weddle returned to Rivercrest to briefly serve as athletic coordinator before returning to Prairiland in 2016, as the head boys basketball coach and coach of the golf team.
Though he is appreciative of the time he spent at Rivercrest and what he learned as athletic coordinator, Weddle said the decision to return to Prairiland in 2016 was a no-brainer, especially being a graduate of Prairiland High School himself.
“You know, Prairiland is home,” he said. “I love it here, and it’s where I want to be.”
Weddle found success on the court after taking over as the Patriots’ basketball coach.
“When I came back, the program hadn’t been to the playoffs since the ’95-96 season,” he said. “We actually were able to go to area that first year, and we’ve been to the playoffs four out of the five years since I’ve been back.”
Weddle previously served as Prairiland’s interim athletic director in 2017. No interim was named in January after Mouser’s resignation.
“In the last few months, we’ve all been working together to get the stuff done, and no one was officially filling in the interim role,” Weddle said.
When the school began the hiring process to find the next athletic director, Weddle said he was encouraged to apply in large part by a number of his players and other students.
“Knowing that the kids have faith in you, and think you’d do a good job, that’s rewarding,” he said. “If you have them believing in you then they’ll buy into the program.”
As athletic director, Weddle will be responsible for equipment, UIL paperwork and forms, scheduling, making sure facilities are maintained and more.
“In plain English, the job of an athletic director is to make sure our kids are in the best situation possible, and making sure they have what they need to be as successful as possible” he said.
Looking to the future, Weddle said he’s excited to work with the coaches of Prairiland’s various teams to find ways to further improve the athletic department. Meetings with coaches have already begun, he added.
“I want to make sure all sports are getting a fair shake,” he said. “I’ve hit this running, and we’re already looking at some things that are still a bit down the road that we think can help Prairiland have the most competitive athletic program possible.”
Weddle pointed to the late Bill Scudder, the former Prairiland baseball coach and athletic director, as one of his primary inspirations.
“A lot of the things I want to do, I want to model after Bill Scudder,” he said. “He was a bit non-traditional and was head baseball coach too, and a lot of the things I did, I saw them work.”
Weddle also thanked the school board, faculty and the coaching staff for putting their trust in him.
“Steve is a great leader and has coached multiple sports for boys and girls athletics,” Prairiland Superintendent Jeff Ballard said. “He is well thought of by the students, faculty and the community. We feel Coach Weddle will create a family atmosphere within the athletic department and will continue to play an integral role in building a successful athletic department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.