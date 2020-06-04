A Paris attorney is suing Warner Bros. Entertainment and screenwriter Bill Dubuque for $250,000.
Michael Mosher also asks that all future screen credits of “The Accountant” include a note that the story is based on an unpublished novel he wrote 20 years ago.
Filed in Superior Court of the State of California, Los Angeles County, Mosher claims he wrote “Paris, Texas” in the late 1990s and early 2000s under the pen name Thomas Hardy. The book is the story of an autistic accountant named Perry Spence, whose stepfather was a military veteran with two tours in Vietnam.
“The book opened with a scene which described a classic high functioning autistic individual — an emotionally blunted accountant who had clear problems being able to empathize and understand the emotions of others,” Mosher wrote in his complaint.
“Perry’s stepfather determined that the one thing that he could pass on to his stepson was the ability to use weapons effectively when people were trying to kill. He started training Perry at age 10 and he continued that training through the time he was 19. It began with toy guns, moved up to real guns, and finally to live ammunition fired at each other.”
Mosher notes he sent the book for publication and was rejected. He later sent it to Georgia Kacandes, a Hollywood producer of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
“In 2002, she was not nearly so well known, but still had an impressive resume,” Mosher said of his wife’s first cousin, who he said agreed to sign an option agreement for the rights to produce a movie based on the novel. Mosher said it was his hope the fact that a Hollywood producer had movie rights might generate interest with publishers.
It didn’t, however, and the years passed.
Returning home on a plane two years ago, Mosher said he watched “The Accountant.”
“They made my book into a movie,” he said.
In litigation against Warner Bros. and others, Mosher claims the defendants took intellectual property without consent or payment in violation of California’s intellectual property laws. Mosher is representing himself in the case, and requests a jury trial.
