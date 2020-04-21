Seniors at Detroit High School received $10,500 in scholarships based on their merit and leadership skills. Each student is a Detroit FFA member.
Dusty Brown received a $1,000 scholarship from the National FFA Organization and $1,000 scholarship from the Ford Truck/Built Ford Tough Motor Company Scholarship Program. He will be attending Paris Junior College in the fall and will work on a degree towards becoming a Texas state trooper.
Eric Minter received a $1,000 scholarship from the National FFA Organization, a $1,000 scholarship from the Ford Truck/Built Ford Tough Motor Company Scholarship Program and a $500 scholarship from the Texas High School Rodeo Association. He will attend Tyler Junior College in the fall to receive a degree to become a certified veterinary technician.
Alexus Eudy received two scholarships from the National FFA Organization totaling $3,500, a $2,000 scholarship from the Fastline Media Group and a $1,500 scholarship from The Bayer Corporation America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship Program. She plans on attending Texas Tech University this fall to major in agriculture education and plans to become an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.
Matthew Marquez received a $2,500 scholarship from the National FFA Organization, a $2,500 scholarship from the Mahindra USA Corporation Urban Ab Scholarship Program and a $1,000 scholarship from the Texas FFA for being a 2019-2020 Texas FFA Ford Leadership Scholar Participant. He will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station this fall with a major in geophysics, where he plans to work for NASA and continue promoting agriculture.
Trey Denny received a $2,500 scholarship from the National FFA Organization, a $2,500 scholarship from the Chevy Truck Corporate Scholarship Program from Chevrolet Motor Company, a $5,000 scholarship as a National FFA Beef Production Entrepreneurship Scholarship winner and a $3,000 scholarship as a National Working Ranch Cowboy Association Scholarship winner. He plans on attending Texas A&M University in College Station this fall and majoring in animal science with a minor in ag economics. He plans to work in genetics and ranch management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.