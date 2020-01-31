From singing and dancing to comedy routines and martial arts, the 11th Crockett Intermediate Talent Show featured 19 performances by the school’s talented students.
First-place winner Colton Hagen wowed the audience with his Jackson 5 medley song and dance show. Decked in dazzle, he blew kisses into the crowd, infecting all with his enthusiasm. It was a routine he had spent a lot of time preparing.
“I worked about two or three months. I am very excited, and it feels good to have won,” he said.
Second-place winner Jayla Rollerson Rodriguez stole the show with her TikTok dance mashup. Jeymi Reynaga won third place for her comedy routine about her elephant named Peanut, and the room filled with laughter.
Roderick Martin, an educator at Paris Junior High School and the owner of Retro Class Entertainment, has been serving as one of the talent show judges for more than seven years, a role he enjoys just to see young people explore their gifts and talents.
“You know, to me, it’s OK to judge it, but to me, it’s never about winning or losing. It’s about your expression and feeling good about what you’re doing. Kids get to be what they love, and nobody can say no,” Martin said.
Kim Dillard, a fifth-grade math teacher at Crockett and the student council sponsor, organized the talent show.
“I love to see the smiles on the kids’ faces as they see their progress from week one to now,” she said. Dillard added the students have come a long way, and she is proud of them.
The Paris Clappers made an unexpected special guest appearance at the end of the night, tapping their shoes to “Love Runs Out” by One Republic. The crowd loved them, giving them a huge round of applause.
In addition to the top three finishers, Summer Rose launched the show by singing Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” Piper Kyle and Karsyn Rancher danced to a TikTok mashup that impressed the audience. Payton Dyck sang a heartfelt rendition of “Girls at my School,” followed by Maliaya Nichols singing “Sunflower.”
Andrea Meza wowed the crowd with her martial arts presentation when she cracked a wooden board in half with her foot. Jabrius Cooper and Cortayvion Ricks danced to the song “Mop,” and Farrah Rhodes inspired many by singing “Even Louder.”
Samiya Humphrey shocked the audience with her beautiful rendition of “I Get on my Knees.” Dylan Henry sang “One and Only,” followed by Dalia Bernardino and Jonathan Lewis singing a duo of “Someone you Loved.”
David Diggs dressed in police blue, danced to “Git Up.” Coy Wilkins sang an emotional version of “Million Dreams,” and Aliyah Handley impressed with the song “Truth Hurts.” O’Maria Hamm also sang “Someone you Loved,” and she did a fantastic job.
A quartet composed of James Duke, Kadence Sanderson, Elijah Johnson, and Alyssa Johnson sang “7 Years.” Finally, Ava Langley and Britney Young sang “Lovely” beautifully to end the night.
In addition to the congratulations of those in the audience, the top three contestants won cash prizes for $100, $50, and $20 respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.