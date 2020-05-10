Paris City Council will discuss and possibly take action on Covid-19 antibody drive-thru testing when councilors meet by video conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Scheduled in late April, a testing site at Justiss Elementary was canceled when an outbreak of coronavirus cases occurred at a local nursing home, and the Paris-Lamar County Health Department was needed to conduct tests at several nursing homes.
The council also is expected to extend the city’s declaration of disaster due to the coronavirus pandemic through June 25, necessitated at this time because councilors will not meet again in May. The current declaration expires May 26.
An oath of office is to be administered to councilors Renae Stone, Clayton Pilgrim and Benny Plata, all declared elected to office as unopposed candidates.
Other agenda items include an agreement with the Southern Drag Boat Association for use of Lake Crook on June 6-7 for its annual boat race. Because of Covid-19, there will be no spectators, according to information in an agenda packet.
Also, the council is expected to pass a resolution to deny Oncor a rate increase and to join a steering committee to evaluate the request and determine strategies to pursue.
The public can access the meeting at Zoom.us with Meeting ID 831 5824 8500 and Password: 166985
