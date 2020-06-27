In the first election held since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Lamar County voters will be able to early vote in the runoff elections starting Monday.
“This is going to be a slow one. Normally runoffs are only one week but ... they made it a mandatory two weeks,” Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said.
Early voting will last Monday through July 10 at the Lamar County Services building. Voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day, July 14, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and only be held at the county services building.
On the Republican primary ballot is the Precinct 1 Commissioner spot, with Rick A. Ruthart squaring off against Alan Skidmore — there is no Democratic challenger for the fall election. On the Democratic primary ballot are U.S. senator nominees Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West, the winner will face incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the fall election — and Railroad Commissioner, with Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo running against Chrysta Castañeda.
This election will have Covid-19 precautions in place, Johnson said. As of Friday morning, Lamar County has 233 cases of the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve got the voting booths spread apart and have plenty of hand sanitizer,” she said. “When checking in, the voter will get a pen to sign their signature then take it to the voting booth to mark their ballot and when they deposit their ballot there is a basket for those pens that will be sanitized before we’ll use them again.”
After the pandemic broke out, several parties, including individuals and the Democratic Party in Texas, filed suits to expand voting by mail to protect people from the pandemic. State Attorney General Ken Paxton has pushed back on the measures, saying it is unnecessary and exposes the voting system to fraud. The judicial fight has gone back and forth on several fronts, which have been knocked down by the Texas Supreme Court and the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Most recently, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees federal court cases coming through states including Texas, denied the Texas Democratic Party’s request to allow expanded mail-in voting while the case is being appealed. This means expanded mail-in voting will not be allowed for the runoff election.
Democrats have only one final push left, that the Supreme Court will take up the case before the election in November. For this upcoming election, Lamar County has sent out 408 mail-in ballots.
“We have more applications and we’ll get plenty more before the general but not everyone qualifies for the runoff,” Johnson said. “The applications are good for one calendar year. If they requested them earlier in the year they’ll get a ballot for any election in which they are qualified.
“The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for the runoff is Tuesday, July 2. Of course we will still be receiving applications for the November general election during this time.”
