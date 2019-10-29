CLARKSVILLE — After years of planning and delays, it looks like construction work is finally set to commence on the Clarksville hospital.
Construction is expected to begin between Nov. 5 and Nov. 15, said Imran Ahmed, owner of NME Construction Management, the company heading up the project. Preliminary work has already begun, and engineers were on-site last weekend to inspect the foundation, and to hook up the electrical, mechanical and plumbing infrastructure.
Despite recent delays to refine the building’s plans, Dr. A.J. Hashmi — who has led the push to renovate the hospital — said the estimated time of completion hasn’t changed, and it is expected to take 10 to 12 months.
The hiring process will likely begin six months into construction to allow time for training, Hashmi previously told The Paris News.
Clarksville has been without a hospital since 2014, when Clarksville General Hospital closed. Shortly thereafter, in the summer of 2015, Hashmi and a group of investors bought the aging structure and announced plans to invest millions of dollars to renovate it and open a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency/trauma center and cardiac care center.
When the hospital opens, Hashmi clarified he will not own it, but will be a part of the managerial team.
The former Clarksville General Hospital, which cut 60 employees loose on its last day, was the county’s second largest employer, County Judge L.D. Wiliamson said. The largest is Clarksville ISD.
“It was huge (when the hospital closed),” Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said. “They had over 100 employees there for the most part. And they were very good-paying jobs, it wasn’t like minimum wage. So when you take that many people out of a small town, and their ability to have enough money left over from their living expenses to spend, it really hurt.”
Rushing said she hopes the future hospital will usher in a new age of economic stimulus for the city.
“I hope this is a catalyst for more things to come, but we’re very thankful to have a state-of-the-art hospital,” Rushing said. “This will create those needed jobs for economic development.”
Having a local hospital also means the city will be more likely to retain its two nursing homes, Clarksville Nursing Center and Focused Care at Clarksville, Williamson said.
Perseverance was key to getting to this point, Hasmhi said, saying he faced multiple roadblocks in trying to get the project started.
Hashmi spent years working and reworking the paperwork for the hospital’s financing and construction, even hurdling the challenge of a bank closure. The first round of paperwork took six to seven months to complete, but when it was done, the bank they were working with closed down. Its purchasing bank declined to help with the project, which sent it back to square one.
In July, and then again in September, the start of construction was pushed back when changes needed to be made to the plans, Hashmi said.
Hashmi said the root of the delay was a need to keep up with changing building codes.
“By the time construction was ready to start, the codes that we need to follow had changed,” he said.
Now that the beginning of construction seems to be set, Hashmi said he’s pleased. However, he’s not counting his eggs before they hatch.
“I’ve had so many hurdles trying to get this thing going,” Hashmi said. “I’m very happy to be at this point, but I’m not going to get too excited until I actually see construction start.”
