A 50-year old Paris man sentenced to 18 months in state jail on separate indictments of aluminum theft of less than $20,000 and possession of methamphetamine less than one gram has lost an appeal in the 6th District Court of Appeals in Texarkana.
A Lamar County jury convicted Phillip Boyd Cashion in April, and the defendant immediately filed separate appeals. On the aluminum theft charge, Cashion claimed he was “egregiously harmed by the trial court’s erroneous jury charge; and in its closing argument, the state made an improper comment on his failure to testify,” according to court documents.
In a Sept 4 opinion, appellate justices stated that although a portion of the jury charge by 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell might be questionable, the charge essentially tracks the indictment charge of theft of aluminum valued at less than $20,000.
“We have previously held that, even though the abstract portion of a charge may be questionable, there is no jury charge error when the application portion essentially tracks the indictment,” the opinion stated. “Considering the jury charge as a whole, we find that it was not erroneous.”
Cashion’s appeal also argued comments made by the prosecution during closing arguments about the defendant not testifying during the trial violated his constitutional right against self-incrimination.
Justices ruled because Cashion’s defense attorney made no objection at the time, he did not preserve an error for appellate review. To preserve an error, the complaining party must bring the complaint to the trial court’s attention by a timely request, objection or motion; state the specific grounds for his complaint; and obtain a ruling from the trial court, or a refusal to rule, according to the appellate court opinion.
Using the same objection in his appeal of the methamphetamine conviction, Cashion claimed a constitutional right violation and the appellate court ruled there were no grounds for appellate review, affirming the judgment of the trial court in both appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.