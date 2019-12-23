With 2020 on the horizon, local and regional growth has paid off in dividends for businesses, and several business leaders are confident that trend will continue.
Lamar County saw a high number of new business starts in 2019, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said. Most of these have been specialty shops and restaurants, which Allen said creates choice for consumers.
The influx of new industry in Lamar County isn’t expected to slow down any time soon, Allen said, as several new businesses are currently in the works to become part of the Paris business scene.
“I think the outlook is very good,” Allen said. “We have new industries coming to Lamar County. We have seen a big increase in people interested in empty buildings wanting to open up new things. There are many people that are hiring. We need to continue.”
Local hotelier Mihir Pankaj, owner of Hampton Inn and Days Inn, said local events have significantly boosted business.
“Things like the archery competitions, the Southern Drag Boat Association races we host at Lake Crook, Harley-Davidson setting their world record — all of these are great at bringing people and business into Paris,” Pankaj said. “It’s kind of like we’re seeing a renaissance in Paris, Texas. We’re getting rejuvenated as people see all the things we have to offer.”
Looking to the future, Pankaj said he hopes to draw even more people into Paris with similar events.
“It’s not just good for hotels. When you’re able to bring people into your city, everyone benefits,” he said. “Gas stations, restaurants, downtown businesses — they all see a significant boost.”
Robin Weemes, owner of the downtown children’s clothing boutique Itsy Bitsy Spider, said 2019 was a good year, especially considering extenuating circumstances.
“When you factor in all the construction downtown we had this year, I think it was a great year,” she said. “Especially the holidays; our Christmastime sales have actually been way better than they were last year.”
Weemes said the growth has been due in large part to expanding onto the internet, as Itsy Bitsy Spider has developed a sizable customer base through Facebook. And because of online sales, Weemes said she expects to see more growth in the next year.
“You have to accommodate customers and meet them where they are, and more and more, that is where they are,” Weemes said. “I’m feeling really optimistic for next year. We have a strong base of store customers and we’re continuing to grow our online customers. Forty percent of our customers are out-of-towners now.”
Like Pankaj, Weemes cited several events in Paris as major drivers of business activity. Being located downtown, Weemes said more locally-driven events provide boosts. In particular, she said, Wine Fest and Waissall Fest are consistently two of the best days of the year for Itsy Bitsy Spider. Regional growth in surrounding communities has also provided a boost to local businesses, Pankaj said.
“The areas around us are growing, which will help us grow too,” he said. “It’s great to see.”
Allen also pointed to other statistics as a sign of the economic state of Paris.
“We still have higher paying jobs in Lamar County to match up with cost of living and housing,” he said. “Our unemployment rate here is at 3.8%, which is slightly lower than the national average, and we’ve seen an increase in the job market compared to other areas.”
Throughout the state, Pankaj said there has been steady growth that bodes well for the future.
“We’re seeing new industry all throughout the state,” he said. “And what’s great is that we’re seeing diversity in the industry, too. It’s not just factories; it’s all sorts of new businesses. This is great momentum and I think Texas will definitely benefit.
“This was a great year for businesses in Paris and Lamar County, and I only see things getting better because of the hard work of our local leaders. The journey of Paris is just starting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.