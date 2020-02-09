In the most competitive race in Lamar County for the Republican primary, an incumbent and three challengers are in a battle for Precinct 1 commissioner.
Early voting for the March 3 primary begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28.
Commissioner Lawrence Malone faces challenges from Steve Owens, Ricky Ruthart and Alan Skidmore, all with a long history in Lamar County.
Each candidates’ platform and background information will be featured this week, beginning today with Steve Owens, 58, a lifelong Lamar County resident with a 32-year law enforcement career.
With 30 years as a Paris Police Department officer, the last 20 years in a
supervisory capacity in charge of a patrol unit and commander of the SWAT team, Owens is the son of the late Troy Owens, a former two-term Precinct 1 commissioner. He and his wife, Donna Owens, live near Marvin on the Owens Ranch where he grew up as a child. The couple has two grown children.
If he is elected, Owens said he will instigate a maintenance program to take care of precinct equipment and will focus on getting water off the roads by cleaning out bar ditches and replacing culverts where needed.
“I know we’ve been having a lot of rainfall, but if we can get the water off roads and keep those culverts open we won’t have as many problems,” Owens said. “At times the roads are flooded and I wouldn’t drive a tractor across them because the road or the culvert might be gone.”
Owens said equipment maintenance is key, which he said has been lacking.
“It’s more cost effective to maintain than buy a piece of machinery, and I don’t see it being done with lots of equipment parked around the county barn,” Owens said. “I am not making any promises about what I can get accomplished right away because I don’t know that we will have to work with.”
The candidate pledged to keep taxes low, mentioning a state imposed revenue cap, which he said “may hurt as the prices on road materials and equipment continue to increase. We are going to have to work with less to get more done. It’s going to be an issue that is going to plague us for awhile,” Owens said.
However, the candidate said he will work with other commissioners and the county judge to continue paying down debt to reduce interest payments while taking care of county facilities and supporting law enforcement.
Owens said he is optimistic about the future but the county needs to begin planning for population growth, spurred by the highway systems coming in. Noting a lot of people like to live in the county in subdivisions, which puts more vehicles on county roads, the candidate said it becomes more important to maintain roads and keep equipment rolling.
A meet and greet for Owens is planned from 6 to 8:30 Monday night at Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave. in the activities center. Brisket sandwiches are on the menu, and both live and silent auctions are planned.
