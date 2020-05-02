For roughly the past four years, the New Hope Center of Paris — the only transitional housing in Lamar County — has been helmed by Tanteta Scott. Now the nonprofit is in search of a new executive director.
During her tenure as executive director, Scott helped expand the shelter’s reach and services offered, board president Cheryl Perry said.
Among the steps forward New Hope Center took under Scott’s leadership have been the addition of the center’s thrift store, improvements to the facility such as a garden for residents to tend to and a children’s room, the addition of services like rental assistance and more.
“Tanteta has done an amazing job getting the center up and running and helping to turn it into what it is today,” Perry said. “The thrift store is one of the biggest things she’s done and has been very successful, but she’s brought about many of the programs we now offer.”
Scott, who Perry said turned in her letter of resignation roughly a week and a half ago, is stepping away from the position to go to school full-time, as she is currently working toward receiving her master’s degree.
The search for Scott’s replacement has already begun, and though Perry said the center hopes to hire a new director as soon as possible, she predicts it will likely take about a month.
Perry added she doesn’t think the coronavirus pandemic will be a significant hindrance.
“We’re looking for someone with strong advisory and leadership skills, but also someone with the heart and desire to work with and help our homeless,” she said.
Perry said she hopes the new executive director will be local, from Lamar or surrounding counties.
“At most, we’d want them to be from about a 50-mile radius,” she said. “I think that being familiar with Paris and with the area is important in knowing how to work with the community.”
While searching for a new executive director, Perry said there are currently no plans to name an interim director.
“All the workers we have are extremely well-versed in the operations and procedures,” she said. “I have no doubt they can continue to perform at a very high level while we search for a new executive director, and our job as the board of directors is to provide aid so that they can continue to do that.”
Attempts to reach Scott were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.