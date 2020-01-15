Paris City Council member Billy Trenado is resigning, according to a letter he sent to City Council Monday.
“It has been my honor and privilege to represent District 3 on the Paris City Council. After hours of soul searching, and due to my health issues, I am resigning as District 3 Paris City Councilman and will not be seeking re-election,” Trenado wrote. “I think the current City Council is an excellent one and is moving forward in the best interest of Paris, Texas.”
Interim city manager Gene Anderson shared the letter via email, saying he received it Monday. Trenado has experienced poor health for several months, and has not been present at recent council meetings.
“Mr. Trenado was an excellent Council member. He was always interested in the matters before the Council, and always considered both sides of an issue before making his decision,” Anderson said via email.
“Mr. Trenado had no hidden agenda, he only wanted to do what was best for the City and its residents. It was a pleasure to work with him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.