Organizers deemed the hardwood tree seedling giveaway and the E-Cycle event Saturday at the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot a success as hundreds of residents turned out to the event sponsored by Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine.
“This has been a great success as usual,” Keep Paris Beautiful organizer Edwin Pickle said of the seedling giveaway that saw more than 100 people clear the parking lot of 1,000 trees in less than 30 minutes. “This is our way of putting things back to normal since that second ice storm we had several years ago that destroyed so many trees.”
For the past six years, the Texas A&M Forestry Service has acquired trees, approximately 2 to 3 feet in height, for interested residents.
“It’s always big in Paris, and it gets bigger every year,” Forestry Service resource specialist Craig Frazier said. “The pecan and dogwood trees went fast, and it didn’t take long for all the different species of oak to go.”
“I am so happy to get some pin oak because they are beautiful,” Mary Wilson of Brookston said. “I’ll have to keep mine good and watered because of the clay land.”
Electronic collections at the E-Cycle event started out slow, but Chris Stark with Keystone Enterprises in Bonham said he expected by noon to fill a bobtail truck with refrigerators, computers, air conditioners and other electrical devices..
“We tear down electronics and process the metals and plastics out of them in environmentally friendly ways with very little waste,” Stark said.
The purpose of Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine is to encourage the community to create a cleaner, more beautiful Paris and Lamar County through volunteerism and education. Keep Paris Beautiful conducts the annual Trash Off/E-cycle in the city, and it was responsible for the planting of crepe myrtles in the median on Loop 286 from Highway 271 South to Highway 82 West. Keep Paris Beautiful also has played a major role in the restoration of Bywaters Park and the Trail de Paris.
Keep Paris Beautiful is an affiliate in good standing of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful. They are a recognized 501(c)3 and donations can be made through the City of Paris water bills and/or donations through the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.