UPDATE, 4 p.m.: The Paris Economic Development Corp. meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall has been cancelled due to lack of quorum, according to a notice from staff member Paula Brownfield.
______
Revised incentives for J. Skinner Bakery may be in the works when Paris Economic Development Corp. directors meet Tuesday.
The board meets at 4 p.m in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Skinner is now performing under a $400,000 cash incentive agreement that requires the bakery to maintain a full-time workforce of 188 employees through October 2020.
Under the 2017 agreement, the bakery added 55 jobs to its then 133-member workforce and qualified for $400,000 after maintaining the level for a year.
According to the agreement, the 188 full-time employee workforce must be maintained until the end of the agreement.
In addition to a review of minutes from meetings on Oct. 15, Nov. 7 and Nov. 12, directors are to receive an October financial report and review progress at Americal SpiralWeld Pipe Co. and look at prioritizing land preparation for development at the Gene Stallings Business Park on SW Loop 286.
