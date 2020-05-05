BONHAM — Local businesses here are adopting a myriad of reopening strategies after Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state’s stay at home order to expire Thursday and for the reopening of certain businesses with occupancy limitations Friday.
Abbott’s order made it possible for restaurants, churches, movie theaters, retailers and malls to open their doors with occupancy limited to 25%. Some Bonham businesses are going out of their way to abide by safety guidelines while others are carrying on with business as usual. Some have decided to remain closed for now.
Shumardii’s is among those that decided to open its dining room.
“We have reserved signs on every other table. We are doing all to-go stuff, like to-go salt and pepper, to-go dressing, and everything is portioned. We’re wearing masks and gloves, social distancing, and that’s working out real well,” manager Sandy Aldridge said.
Bill and Brenda Hines visited Shumardii’s on Sunday to get a taste of the restaurant’s home-based cooking. They said that it felt good to be back in a restaurant again.
“Oh yes, although we have to admit this is not the first one. We went to one in Denison on Friday when everything opened,” Bill Hines said.
Shumardii’s also provided additional outdoor seating to encourage restaurant-goers to sit in open areas with appropriate social distancing. Aldridge also mentioned they had not yet had to turn anyone away because of the occupancy guidelines.
“Not yet. I think people are still a little bit scared to go out. But we did have quite a few Friday night and Saturday night,” she said. She added the business had been hard hit by the pandemic, but Shumardii’s did not currently have any worries about staying open long after the pandemic is over.
The Juba Pizza Bar voiced similar financial concerns, citing a $5,000 loss due to the pandemic. The restaurant reopened without hesitation when Abbott’s new order went into effect Friday.
Although some sanitary rules have been put in place, servers were not seen wearing masks or gloves. Patrons were asked to stay 6 feet apart, use the provided hand sanitizer, and limit those seated around a single table to six.
Juba Pizza Bar general manager Steven Lorance said that unlike other establishments, the pizza bar had been busy since reopening.
“We’ve been crowded and packed. Everybody’s still coming,” he said.
The business did receive support from federal relief funds, he added.
Churches such as Seventh & Main Baptist Church have been labeled as essential and also been allowed to reopen their buildings.
In addition to providing a virtual way to participate, Deacon David Neal said that about a third of the congregation had come to the in-person church service Sunday.
“We did really well. We did medical screening before they entered the building — took their temperature and asked them some questions. And then they came in. The sanctuary was sectioned off every other pew, and then if you came together you could sit together,” he said.
Other businesses, such as Majestic Theater 6 in Bonham, have not opened their doors and do not currently have published plans to do so right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.