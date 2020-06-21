Paris ISD will soon offer summer school now that it has Texas Education Agency guidance on how to do so during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Students will engage with teachers face-to-face virtually through Zoom and Google Hangouts, with the virtual classrooms consisting of up to seven children per teacher, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon told trustees Tuesday.
“We thought the best way to do this is to have live lessons with our teachers and not to have packets like we started in March,” she said. “We’re trying this because, more than likely, there could be an outbreak in the fall where we’re going to have to do more than just packets. There’s going to have to be some actual teaching to our kids. So this will give us an opportunity to try this out this summer.”
Summer school for Travis High School of Choice students will begin this month, while it will start in July for students of other campuses. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be in the virtual classrooms, while high school learning will take place on the computer as it traditionally has. Teachers will rotate in and out of the virtual classrooms to keep things simple, Dixon said.
Roughly 260 students have signed up for summer school, Dixon said, and the district is prepared to provide for those without access to technology or the internet.
As for the upcoming school year, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said public schools will return to in-person education in the fall, even though a vaccine to protect against Covid-19 is not expected until sometime next year.
Even before Abbott’s announcement, Paris ISD was preparing for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Paul Jones said the district will involve teachers and parents as it formulates a plan.
“We’re already discussing putting aides on every bus, so when kids come on the bus we can take their temperature so they’re not getting on the bus and going to the campus and then get their temperature taken. We’re going to get kids before they can even get on the bus to see if they have a temperature,” he said. “And students who don’t participate in our transportation service, our nurses will be available to take their temperature.”
On Thursday, however, Texas Education Agency spokesman Frank Ward said school districts will not be required to mandate students wear masks or be tested for Covid-19 symptoms.
Jones also discussed the district’s transfer students Tuesday, saying there are 542 students who live outside Paris ISD boundaries but choose to attend its schools. They help generate about $3 million in revenue for the district, Jones reported to trustees.
That one-eighth of the district’s enrollment are students who choose a Paris ISD education “says positive things about our district,” the superintendent said.
Total enrollment in the district on May 22 was 3,914, up nearly 200 students from two years ago, Dixon said.
