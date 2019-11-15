City leaders Thursday night upped the ante for a Portland, Oregon, plastics firm to come to Paris in exchange for additional full-time jobs.
After an hour-long joint closed door meeting of Paris City Council and Paris Economic Development Corp. directors, both groups approved a $4 million cash-for-jobs incentive in return for 160 jobs if Project Rainwater Falls is located in Paris. Another $500,000 is included for rail development.
At a Nov. 7 meeting, economic development directors originally approved $1 million for 125 jobs.
“This brings the cash incentive to $25,000 per job, the same as we gave American SpiralWeld,” board chairman Timothy Hernandez said after the Thursday meeting.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford expressed satisfaction in the offer.
“We are making an offer to a company that hopefully will bring a lot of jobs to Paris,” he said.
The economic development corp’s executive director, Michael Paris, expressed pride in the eagerness of both the council and the city’s economic engine to work together.
“I am proud that the EDC and the City Council are always eager to work together and to try to bring new jobs to Paris, Texas,” Paris said. “It really shows a lot of good will and progress in working together as a community to try to bring other companies to Paris.”
Hernandez said discussion about a possible incentive for J. Skinner Bakery was tabled with expectations to bring the topic for discussion at the next executive development board meeting.
